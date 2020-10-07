Consider this deal where South is in three notrump and West leads a heart. Declarer wins East's ten with the queen and must immediately make a crucial decision.

The natural tendency is to play the queen of diamonds at this point and finesse. After it loses to East's king and a heart is returned, South must sooner or later try a club finesse. When this finesse also loses, West runs his hearts to defeat the contract.

Declarer may think he is downright unlucky to lose a contract where if either finesse had succeeded, he would have gotten home safely, and in that sense he would be right. More to the point, though, is the question of whether South played the hand correctly.

The fact of the matter is that declarer would have only himself to blame for the outcome if he played the hand in the manner described. After winning the opening trick with the heart queen, he should next lead a spade to the king and take a club finesse. The reason for trying the club finesse first is that it will -- if it loses -- dislodge West's potential club entry before his hearts are established.

If declarer attempts the club finesse first, he makes the contract -- even though both finesses fail. West can still establish his hearts, but with his entry card gone and his partner out of hearts, they will wither on the vine.