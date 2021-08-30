Opening lead - ace of diamonds.

This deal occurred in the Open Pairs at the 1990 world bridge championships in Geneva. The declarer, Patrick Sussel of France, combined excellent card-reading with brilliant play to bring home a seemingly unmakeable grand slam.

Sussel's light opening started a chain of events that propelled him into seven clubs. West's two-diamond bid indicated both majors, after which Sussel showed the two-suited nature of his hand. When North learned that South held at least five clubs, he needed no further encouragement and leaped to seven.

West led the ace of diamonds, forcing dummy to ruff with the club jack. Since the clubs were divided 4-1, it would seem that East would eventually score a trump trick with the ten, but Sussel found a way to overcome that obstacle.

At trick two, he cashed the club ace, and after noting the fall of West's eight and giving full weight to West's cuebid, he decided the clubs were not likely to break. So he next cashed the heart ace and began running dummy's spades, producing this position as the spade jack was led:

Insert graphic

East did the best he could by refusing to trump the jack of spades, but Sussel countered by discarding the heart king! He then ruffed the four of spades in his hand, cashed the K-Q of diamonds and led the five of clubs to dummy's king. With only two tricks remaining to be played and the lead in dummy, East's 10-7 of clubs were trapped by Sussel's Q-9, and the grand slam was home.

