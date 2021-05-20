Defense is generally acknowledged to be the most difficult part of the game, but over the years many useful signals have been developed to help the defenders overcome declarer's natural advantage.

Take this case from a national team event. Both Souths reached four spades after North had opened a weak two-bid. Both Wests led the queen of diamonds, East signaling with the ten. After taking the ace, both declarers drew trump and then led the jack of hearts.

At the table where the winning defense was found, West had discarded the diamond five on the second round of spades, and the seven and two of hearts on the next two spades. When the jack of hearts was led, West took the ace and returned the diamond three to East's king.

East was now at the crossroads. If he continued with a third diamond or cashed the ace of clubs and then reverted to diamonds after seeing West's apparently discouraging three of clubs, declarer would have made the contract, discarding his remaining loser(s) on dummy's hearts.