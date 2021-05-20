Defense is generally acknowledged to be the most difficult part of the game, but over the years many useful signals have been developed to help the defenders overcome declarer's natural advantage.
Take this case from a national team event. Both Souths reached four spades after North had opened a weak two-bid. Both Wests led the queen of diamonds, East signaling with the ten. After taking the ace, both declarers drew trump and then led the jack of hearts.
At the table where the winning defense was found, West had discarded the diamond five on the second round of spades, and the seven and two of hearts on the next two spades. When the jack of hearts was led, West took the ace and returned the diamond three to East's king.
East was now at the crossroads. If he continued with a third diamond or cashed the ace of clubs and then reverted to diamonds after seeing West's apparently discouraging three of clubs, declarer would have made the contract, discarding his remaining loser(s) on dummy's hearts.
But East had taken careful note of his partner's three discards and the diamond three return at trick seven. It all added up to the following: West had discarded the five of diamonds -- his original fourth-best diamond -- and then led the three, so he started with five diamonds and declarer with two. West had also played high-low in hearts to show an even number in that suit, which had to be four. (There would be no reason in this deal for West to signal that he had the ace of hearts, so the high-low had to be a count signal.)
South's pattern was therefore known to be 7-2-2-2. If he had the club king, four spades could not be defeated, so after taking the diamond king, East played the ace and another club to set the contract.
At the other table, where the signaling was not as precise, East tried to cash another diamond after winning the king, and declarer finished with an overtrick.