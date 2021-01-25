In this deal from the 1987 European team championship, declarer took full advantage of the opposing bidding and a subtle slip by a defender to bring home a seemingly unmakable slam. The deal occurred in the match between Germany and Turkey, and both North-South pairs succeeded in reaching the reasonable slam in spades.
When the Turks held the North-South cards, there was no opposing bidding. Faced with a blind lead, West chose a diamond, and that was that. Declarer lost only a heart and so scored 980 points.
At the other table, with a German pair North-South, the bidding went as shown. West's two-notrump overcall was "unusual," showing length in both minors. It elicited a five-club bid from his partner sandwiched between cuebids by North and South. This steered West to the safe club lead, and it now appeared declarer would have to lose a heart and a diamond.
South, Uli Wenning, did not fancy his chances. West was certain to have the queen of diamonds, and East was a strong favorite to hold the king of hearts. But Wenning saw a glimmer of hope and proceeded accordingly.
After taking the club ace, he led a spade to the ace, ruffed a club, led another trump to the king and cashed the ace of diamonds. He then played a heart toward a dummy.
Without giving the matter much thought, West followed with the five, and this gave Wenning the opening he needed. Instead of playing the queen, he called for the four, and an unhappy East suddenly found himself saddled with the lead.