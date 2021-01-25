In this deal from the 1987 European team championship, declarer took full advantage of the opposing bidding and a subtle slip by a defender to bring home a seemingly unmakable slam. The deal occurred in the match between Germany and Turkey, and both North-South pairs succeeded in reaching the reasonable slam in spades.

When the Turks held the North-South cards, there was no opposing bidding. Faced with a blind lead, West chose a diamond, and that was that. Declarer lost only a heart and so scored 980 points.

At the other table, with a German pair North-South, the bidding went as shown. West's two-notrump overcall was "unusual," showing length in both minors. It elicited a five-club bid from his partner sandwiched between cuebids by North and South. This steered West to the safe club lead, and it now appeared declarer would have to lose a heart and a diamond.

South, Uli Wenning, did not fancy his chances. West was certain to have the queen of diamonds, and East was a strong favorite to hold the king of hearts. But Wenning saw a glimmer of hope and proceeded accordingly.

After taking the club ace, he led a spade to the ace, ruffed a club, led another trump to the king and cashed the ace of diamonds. He then played a heart toward a dummy.