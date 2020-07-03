1. Four diamonds. The jump to three diamonds is not forcing, but you should respond to it because you have a better hand than you might have had for your one-spade bid.
The only real problem is whether to raise diamonds or rebid your spades to show a five-card suit. All in all, it is better to bid four diamonds, which offers the additional advantage of allowing partner to show three-card spade support at his next turn. A three-spade bid at this point would suggest a longer or stronger suit, but, more importantly, it would suppress the diamond support that partner should be apprised of.
2. Three diamonds. Again, you should respect partner's jump-rebid, but at this time your best action is to bid a suit that, strictly speaking, is not biddable. The purpose is to enable partner to bid three notrump with appropriate heart strength and also to leave room for him to show three-card spade support.
3. Pass. Partner's double of one notrump is for penalties, not takeout, and with eight high-card points in your hand, you should be delighted to pass. West figures to go down two or three tricks at one notrump doubled.
4. Three spades. The raise to three spades over the double is preemptive and not forcing. It normally indicates four- or five-card trump support and five to eight high-card points, but the high-card strength can be lower in extremely distributional hands.
5. Pass. This will prove to be the winning call in the long run, even though partner will sometimes have a hand that produces 10 tricks opposite this one. In most cases, you'll make eight or nine tricks, and it's not worth jeopardizing the partscore by bidding again. On average, partner will have about 14 points for his raise, including distributional values, which leaves you well short of the 26 points normally needed for game.
