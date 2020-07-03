× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

1. Four diamonds. The jump to three diamonds is not forcing, but you should respond to it because you have a better hand than you might have had for your one-spade bid.

The only real problem is whether to raise diamonds or rebid your spades to show a five-card suit. All in all, it is better to bid four diamonds, which offers the additional advantage of allowing partner to show three-card spade support at his next turn. A three-spade bid at this point would suggest a longer or stronger suit, but, more importantly, it would suppress the diamond support that partner should be apprised of.

2. Three diamonds. Again, you should respect partner's jump-rebid, but at this time your best action is to bid a suit that, strictly speaking, is not biddable. The purpose is to enable partner to bid three notrump with appropriate heart strength and also to leave room for him to show three-card spade support.

3. Pass. Partner's double of one notrump is for penalties, not takeout, and with eight high-card points in your hand, you should be delighted to pass. West figures to go down two or three tricks at one notrump doubled.