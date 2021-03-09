While declarer should certainly formulate a plan at the start of play, he also should remember that he is not playing in a vacuum. He has real live opponents who won't sit idly by and allow him to achieve his goal without putting up a fight.

Consider this deal where the obvious approach at four hearts would be to negotiate a spade ruff in dummy, thereby limiting your losses to at most two spades and a club. That is a fine idea -- if the opponents let you get away with it. But when the deal occurred, East won the opening spade lead with the ace and promptly shifted to a trump.

South won the heart in dummy and, in keeping with his game plan, led a spade to the queen and king, whereupon West returned a second trump. Unable to ruff his losing spade in dummy, declarer now had to rely on a club finesse. But when the jack of clubs later lost to the queen and East returned a spade, the contract was down one.

The final result was due directly to South's failure to adjust to the defense he encountered. Once East shifted to a trump at trick two, declarer should have abandoned his initial plan and instead sought an alternative to staking everything on the club finesse. He might then have spotted a better approach.