This astonishing deal occurred during a match in the 1997 Vanderbilt Teams and had a direct effect not only on the outcome of that match, but also in determining the ultimate winners of the event.
The serendipitous result on the deal grew out of a bidding misunderstanding between Bobby Goldman and Paul Soloway, a longstanding partnership comprised of two of the best players in the United States.
After Fred Stewart and Steve Weinstein, East-West, had quickly arrived at five diamonds, Soloway elected to bid five notrump, which he intended as a takeout for the three unbid suits. He apparently felt a double at this level would have been construed as primarily for penalties.
However, Goldman read the five-notrump bid as "unusual notrump," asking him to choose between clubs and hearts, the two lower-ranking unbid suits. He therefore bid six hearts, and everyone passed, leaving North-South in their 4-2 heart fit rather than their 11-card spade fit!
Weinstein led the diamond ace, and Goldman could see that if he ruffed in dummy, whichever defender held four trumps would then have a trump trick. So instead of ruffing, Goldman discarded a spade!
Now, as anyone can plainly see, all Weinstein had to do to beat the slam was to cash the club ace. But he reasoned that if South had no clubs, leading the ace might help declarer make the slam, while if South had a club, he would have to lose a trick to the ace eventually.
So at trick two, Weinstein led another diamond, a play that no doubt has caused him many sleepless nights since. Goldman won the diamond with the king, drew trump in four rounds and then ran seven spades to score the rest of the tricks!
At the other table, six spades was duly bid and made by Weinstein's teammates to achieve a tie. But if Weinstein had cashed the club ace at trick two, his team would have won the match and eliminated the team that went on to win the Vanderbilt.