This astonishing deal occurred during a match in the 1997 Vanderbilt Teams and had a direct effect not only on the outcome of that match, but also in determining the ultimate winners of the event.

The serendipitous result on the deal grew out of a bidding misunderstanding between Bobby Goldman and Paul Soloway, a longstanding partnership comprised of two of the best players in the United States.

After Fred Stewart and Steve Weinstein, East-West, had quickly arrived at five diamonds, Soloway elected to bid five notrump, which he intended as a takeout for the three unbid suits. He apparently felt a double at this level would have been construed as primarily for penalties.

However, Goldman read the five-notrump bid as "unusual notrump," asking him to choose between clubs and hearts, the two lower-ranking unbid suits. He therefore bid six hearts, and everyone passed, leaving North-South in their 4-2 heart fit rather than their 11-card spade fit!

Weinstein led the diamond ace, and Goldman could see that if he ruffed in dummy, whichever defender held four trumps would then have a trump trick. So instead of ruffing, Goldman discarded a spade!