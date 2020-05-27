Spot cards can play a key role in the outcome of many deals. The declarer who fails to give full weight to their value can easily bungle a makeable contract.

Consider this deal where West led the ten of hearts against four spades. Dummy's jack was taken by East's king, and East exited with a trump.

Declarer drew trump in two rounds and then played the A-K and another club. He hoped East would be forced to win, in which case any return would aid South's cause.

But West overtook the jack of clubs with the queen and shifted to the nine of diamonds. Declarer tried the queen, but it lost to the king. East returned a diamond, and South eventually lost another diamond for down one.

The final result can be blamed entirely on South's failure to appreciate his heart spots. Ten tricks are his for the taking if he wins East's trump return in dummy at trick two and leads the queen of hearts, forcing East to cover with the ace, ruffed by South.

Declarer then draws trump, crosses to dummy with a club and leads seven of hearts. After East follows, South discards a club or a diamond.