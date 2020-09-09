× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Mr. Becker: I am taking the liberty of writing to you even though I am primarily a devotee and practitioner of the ancient and honorable game of gin rummy, a game in which I can state, with all modesty, that there is no one who can hold a candle to me.

I realize, of course, that you write only about bridge, and that you may know nothing and care even less about gin, but I had an experience on the accompanying bridge hand which might be of interest to you.

As you can see from the bidding (I was South), I am no greenhorn at the game, and my play, I may add, also leaves little to be desired. In fact, if I ever decided to put my mind to the game, there is no doubt that you would soon be out of a job.

I was merely wondering — and that is why I am writing you — whether it is possible that I had overlooked any angle in this hand where I went down at three notrump.

West led the A-Q of clubs, and I would have had a very easy time making three notrump except that the player on my right threw away the ace of diamonds and ace of spades on the first two tricks!