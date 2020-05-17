As the play progresses, declarer's picture of how the unseen cards are distributed steadily becomes clearer. Sometimes he gains all the information he needs almost immediately, and sometimes he must wait until later in the play.

Take this deal where declarer, at trick one, learns essentially all he needs to know about West's hand. Let's say that after declarer plays low on the opening diamond lead, East wins with the king and returns a diamond to dummy's ace.

It isn't difficult for declarer to conclude that West must have the K-Q of spades, K-Q of hearts and queen of clubs for his opening bid. Only 12 high-card points are missing at this point, and West must have them all.

Accordingly, declarer leads a club from dummy at trick three and finesses the jack, knowing it will lose. West wins and returns a diamond to the jack, whereupon South cashes the A-K-10 of clubs and queen of diamonds.

On the fourth diamond, West -- now down to six cards -- must discard a spade or a heart. Let's say he discards a spade, in which case dummy discards a spade. South then plays the ace and another spade. West wins and is forced to lead a heart from the K-Q-4.