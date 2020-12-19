Assume you get to six hearts and West leads the five of clubs. When dummy comes down, your first reaction might be that you'd rather be in seven hearts than six. After all, the odds are greatly in favor of making all the tricks.

However, you should not allow such thoughts to divert you from trying to ensure the actual contract -- six hearts. In the layout shown, you would lose even the small slam if, for example, you took the club lead with dummy's ace and next played the ace of trump. East would show out, and when he later turned up with all four missing diamonds, you would wind up losing a trump trick and diamond trick for down one.

It is true that you can make six hearts if you lead a low trump to your king at trick two, instead of playing the ace first, but how can you know that West is the player with three trumps rather than East?

Actually, there's a very good answer to this question. You should begin by assuming that East has the J-9-8-2 of diamonds! You do this because you're certain to make the slam if East does not have all four diamonds, so you should assume that's what he has and proceed accordingly.