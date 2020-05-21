A player doesn't often get the chance to bid seven notrump at his very first turn, but that's what happened to North on this deal. Considering the circumstances, though, he was on very firm ground. South's three-notrump bid indicated 25 or 26 high-card points, which in turn meant that the most East-West could have was one point, so North could hardly have done less than raise to seven.

West led the ten of clubs, and South could see at once that he had 12 absolutely sure tricks, with a probable 13th in spades.

But since either opponent might have been dealt four (or five) spades to the jack — which could easily be overcome if declarer knew which opponent had the spade length — South had to play carefully. He began by cashing three club tricks, learning that West had started with five cards in that suit.

Then, continuing the exploratory process, South next cashed three heart tricks and three diamond tricks, revealing in the process that West had been dealt exactly two hearts and two diamonds. These developments proved conclusively that West had started with four spades.

Accordingly, South next played the A-Q of spades, East showing out, as expected, on the second spade. It was then a simple matter to lead another spade toward dummy and score the K-10 to bring in the grand slam.

