Assume you're in six notrump and West leads the queen of clubs. When you play low from dummy, East discards a spade. Before deciding whether to win the trick, you process the fact that West started with seven clubs and East with none. You also note that you have only 11 sure tricks and that your best prospect for a 12th trick lies in finding the opposing hearts divided 3-3.

This prospect isn't particularly appealing because East, void of clubs, is likely to have most of the missing hearts. By the same reasoning, you can also assume that East probably has most of the missing spades. Then, carrying your thinking still further, it follows that East might have trouble later guarding those two suits. In other words, there is a good chance for a squeeze.

So you win with the king of clubs and cash four diamond tricks, discarding a spade from dummy to produce this position

Insert graphic

Now, in order execute the squeeze, you lead the nine of clubs and duck West's ten. If West plays another club, East is immediately squeezed, while if West returns a spade or a heart, you win and cash the ace of clubs to place East in the same hopeless predicament.

