The importance of formulating a general plan of attack before playing to the first trick cannot be overemphasized. Even if the play seems automatic, declarer is still well-advised to study the hand as a whole before rushing blindly ahead.

Take this deal where West leads a diamond against four spades. Many players would impulsively take the trick with the ace and then start thinking about what to do next. Sadly, the energy expended in making this decision would be largely wasted, since they would already have defeated themselves by their play to the first trick.

Let's say South leads a trump next. In that case, the defense can immediately score two diamond tricks to go with their two aces. If South leads a diamond instead, hoping to ruff a diamond in dummy, the defenders can win and cash the spade ace before collecting another diamond and the club ace. And if South tries to cash three hearts in order to discard a diamond, West ruffs the third heart for down one.

The danger in winning the first diamond should not be difficult for declarer to foresee if he takes the time to assess his situation before playing to the opening trick. From that point on, it shouldn't take long to recognize the advantage in withholding the ace, which renders the defense helpless.