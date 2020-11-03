Everyone has at one time or another made a play that he wished he could take back as soon as the card hit the table. While such mistakes are only human, those who aspire to improve their game must learn to exercise the self-discipline needed to avoid this type of error.

Observe South's play in today's deal. West led the eight of diamonds against four spades, and East's ten and queen scored the first two tricks. East then continued with another high diamond, which declarer ruffed with the jack. West overruffed with the queen and returned a trump, and South had to lose a heart trick at the end for down one.

Since declarer actually had 10 ironclad tricks after the third diamond lead, this was not a very good result. Furthermore, South realized his error even before West overruffed the jack of spades with the queen.

The proper play is to ruff the diamond return with the ace of spades at trick three. The ace of hearts is then cashed, and a heart is ruffed in dummy. Declarer re-enters his hand with the ace of clubs and ruffs the jack of hearts with the king of spades.

This sequence of plays gives up any chance of capturing the queen of spades, but that shouldn't bother South in the slightest, since all he can then possibly lose are the two diamonds at the beginning and a spade later on.

It is true that, as the cards lie, East can set the contract by returning a trump at trick three. West withholds his queen from this trick, giving declarer a Hobson's choice: He can draw trump and lose two hearts at the end, or ruff one of his heart losers with the king of spades and eventually lose a spade and a heart. But this is by no means an obvious defense, and once the defenders didn't find it, declarer should have taken full advantage of the opportunity presented to him.

