There are times when a falsecard by a defender might lead declarer astray because he has no way of knowing whether the card played was a true card or not. In many of these cases, declarer can only hope he has his best guessing shoes on.

But there are also times when declarer can positively confirm whether the defender's play was an honest one. In such a case, declarer has only himself to blame if he misreads the situation.

Consider this deal where South was in six notrump. He won the spade lead in dummy and, since a heart finesse had to be taken sooner or later, led the queen and let it ride, losing to West's king.

Declarer won the spade return with the queen and had the rest of the tricks if he could score four club tricks. But when he next led a club to the king, East smoothly followed with the eight. East's purpose was to try to convince South that he might be short in clubs, and had declarer next led a low club to the ace, he would have gone down one.