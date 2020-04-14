There are times when a falsecard by a defender might lead declarer astray because he has no way of knowing whether the card played was a true card or not. In many of these cases, declarer can only hope he has his best guessing shoes on.
But there are also times when declarer can positively confirm whether the defender's play was an honest one. In such a case, declarer has only himself to blame if he misreads the situation.
Consider this deal where South was in six notrump. He won the spade lead in dummy and, since a heart finesse had to be taken sooner or later, led the queen and let it ride, losing to West's king.
Declarer won the spade return with the queen and had the rest of the tricks if he could score four club tricks. But when he next led a club to the king, East smoothly followed with the eight. East's purpose was to try to convince South that he might be short in clubs, and had declarer next led a low club to the ace, he would have gone down one.
But South had seen a few falsecards in his time, so before committing himself in the club suit, he decided to first find out as much as he could about the adverse distribution. At trick five, he cashed dummy's high spade, on which East discarded a heart, disclosing that West had started with five spades. Next came the A-J of hearts, and when East discarded a diamond, West was proven to have started with four hearts.
Three rounds of diamonds, West following to each, completed the picture: West had started with exactly one club. South's course was now clear, so at trick 11, he cashed the club queen, then took a finesse against East's jack to make the slam.
East made a good try, but, unfortunately, South had come equipped with a lie detector.
