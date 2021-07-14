There are two basic rules that govern whether or not to double the opponents when they reach their final contract. One is that you should not double if it might allow the enemy to run from a contract they can't make to one that they can. The other is that you should not double if, by doing so, you give declarer vital information that enables him to make a contract he would not have made otherwise.
Consider the present case where West got greedy and doubled six diamonds because he thought he had two sure trump tricks. Had he passed instead of doubling, he almost surely would have defeated the slam. But after West let the cat out of the bag by doubling six diamonds, declarer made the slam by playing as if he could see through the backs of the cards.
South won the club lead with dummy's ace, cashed the ace of spades, then led a heart to the queen and ruffed a spade in dummy. After discarding two spades on the A-K of hearts, declarer ruffed a club in his hand, ruffed his last spade in dummy and then ruffed another club.
Nine tricks had been played to this point, and declarer had won them all. South's last four cards were the A-Q-J-9 of trump, while West had the K-10-8-3. For the double to make any sense at all, South had to assume that this was the actual position.
Accordingly, declarer led the queen of diamonds at trick ten. West made the correct play of ducking the queen, but South continued with the jack. West took the jack with the king, but then had to concede the last two tricks to declarer's A-9.