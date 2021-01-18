Once upon a time -- and this is no fairy tale -- Easley Blackwood, inventor of the Blackwood Convention, was playing in a pair championship when two awestruck and nervous novices came to his table and played this deal against him.

Blackwood got to four spades, and the player on his left led a diamond (the king of hearts would have been a more inspired lead). Blackwood won the diamond with the nine and returned the club deuce. West followed low, and dummy's queen won the trick. South then discarded the king of clubs on the ace of hearts and returned a trump.

Ordinarily, declarer would finesse in this situation, but Blackwood reasoned that, having already "stolen" two tricks in the play, it was wiser to cash the A-K to avert a possible diamond ruff. This turned out exceptionally well when he caught West's queen to pick up yet another trick.

Still not satisfied, Blackwood played four more rounds of trump, producing this position:

Insert graphic

Blackwood now led his last trump, and poor West, who could not spare the king of hearts, discarded a diamond. Blackwood thereupon discarded a heart from dummy and cashed the A-K-J of diamonds to finish with all 13 tricks.

As the two newcomers were leaving the table, West turned to his partner and said, "You see, Charlie, it's just like I told you. Even the experts don't bid all their slams."

