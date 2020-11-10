It is not difficult to make three notrump on this deal if South takes the time at the start to form a long-range plan of play. But many declarers would go wrong by playing the hand mechanically instead of expending the time and effort necessary to reason out the proper approach.

They might start by ducking the first two heart leads and winning the ace on the third round. After cashing the A-K of spades and the A-K-Q-J of diamonds, they would next play the ace and queen of clubs, hoping East held the king. If East had that card, South would be assured of scoring four diamonds, a heart, two clubs and at least two spades -- enough for the contract. But when West turned up with the club king and cashed two hearts, they would finish down one.

The unvarnished truth, however, is that after East returns a heart at trick two, South is almost certain to score nine tricks -- regardless of who has the king of clubs or how the hearts are divided.

The key play comes at trick two, when South should take the ace of hearts instead of ducking a second time. He then cashes two spades and four diamonds to bring his total to seven tricks. At this point, his hand consists of the A-Q-6-5 of clubs and nine of hearts, while dummy has the J-7-2 of clubs and Q-6 of spades.