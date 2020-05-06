No one can be a really good card player unless he has mastered the art of counting out a hand. By this is meant the ability to deduce the exact distribution of the unseen hands from either the bidding or what transpires during the play.

This skill is not nearly as difficult to attain as might be thought. The secret lies mostly in reconstructing the opponents' hands as the play proceeds, paying particular attention to any trick where a defender fails to follow suit.

Today's hand provides an illustration of how easy counting out a hand can be. South reaches five clubs on the bidding shown, and East collects two diamond tricks before shifting to a trump.

Declarer's only problem is to avoid losing a heart trick. All his efforts should therefore be focused on trying to determine which opponent is more likely to hold the queen.

Accordingly, after winning East's trump return, South cashes a second trump, noting that each opponent started with two clubs. He then plays the K-A of spades and ruffs a spade, both defenders again following suit.