This deal occurred at the 1984 World Team Olympiad in the final of the women's championship, which saw the United States defeat Great Britain by the narrow margin of 11 International Match Points.

At the first table, with Betty Ann Kennedy and Carol Sanders North-South for the U.S., and Pat Davies and Nicola Gardener Smith East-West for Britain, the bidding went as shown. After Sanders' weak two-heart bid and West's two-spade overcall, Kennedy tried the best she could to throw up a smoke screen by bidding four notrump. However, East was not dissuaded by this and bid six spades.

Kennedy then carried on to seven hearts, which was doubled by East and defeated five tricks for a score of 900 points (1,100 in today's scoring). Since the British pair would have made all the tricks at six spades for a score of 1,460 points, -900 figured to be an excellent result for the Americans.

But things took an unexpected turn at the second table when the bidding went:

