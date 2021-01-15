1. Three spades. Your hand is by no means a minimum opening bid, so you cannot afford to pass. Nor should you bid three clubs, which might also bring matters to a screeching halt. You should assume that when partner bids spades a second time after you have bid two suits, he is almost certain to have six or more of them. Consequently, your K-8 constitute adequate trump support, and you should show that support -- as well as your extra values -- by raising partner to three. He might well have something like:

2. Three clubs. It is true that the three-club bid may not reveal your extra values, but at this juncture, it is more important to describe the two-suited nature of your hand. You might well be on the way to a slam, but before you can consider how high to go, you must clarify your distribution.

You need not worry that partner will pass three clubs. Since he has already made two forcing bids, he can't stop bidding now. His next bid should help to clarify where the final contract belongs.

3. Four notrump. Four spades is a cuebid announcing first-round control of spades and interest in a slam, and you should be delighted to cooperate with partner by using Blackwood. How far you go will depend primarily on how many aces partner has. In the unlikely event that he responds with five diamonds, indicating only one ace, you will pass; if he bids five hearts (two aces), you will bid six diamonds; and if he bids five spades (three aces), you will bid a grand slam.

