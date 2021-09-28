The failure to utilize the all-important number 13 during the play of a hand is often responsible for the failure to make contracts that should be made.

Consider this deal where South reaches four hearts on the bidding shown and West leads a diamond. East cashes three diamond tricks, West discarding a spade, and then shifts to a trump.

At this point, declarer's only problem is to avoid losing a trick to the queen of clubs. Since he can finesse against either opponent, South should focus all his attention on determining which opponent is more likely to hold that card.

After taking East's trump return, declarer draws three more rounds of trump, learning in the process that East began with four trumps and West with one. At this stage, South might decide to finesse against East for the club queen on the basis that East opened the bidding. As can be seen, this would bring the play to an unhappy conclusion -- at least from South's viewpoint.

However, he should recognize that there is a chance to learn more about the unseen hands before the club suit is broached. Since East is already known to have started with five diamonds and four hearts, declarer's next step should be to learn how many spades East was dealt.

Accordingly, he cashes the A-K of spades and ruffs a spade with his last trump at trick 10. In the process, South discovers that East started with at least three spades, leaving him room for no more than one club.

The rest is easy. Declarer cashes the club king to guard against East's holding the singleton queen, then leads a club to the jack. All guesswork is eliminated simply by counting to 13.

