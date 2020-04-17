1. Four spades. The value of a hand almost always rises or falls as the bidding progresses. Here, for example, when you open the bidding with one heart, your hand is clearly above a minimum opening bid. True, you have only 14 high-card points, but the 4-6-2-1 distribution increases the value of the hand by at least another two points.

When partner responds two clubs, however, the hand shrinks somewhat in value. You had hoped he would respond one spade or raise your hearts, but he did neither. His two-club bid didn't help your hand one whit and, in fact, hurt it a bit. You therefore proceed cautiously at your second turn by rebidding two hearts, since the combined hands might turn out to be a total misfit.

But when partner next bids two spades, the situation changes dramatically. Your original evaluation is not only restored but increased, and you show this by jumping to four spades. In effect, you blow cold when partner bids clubs, but hot when he bids spades.

2. Three hearts. Here you simply stick to your story -- namely, that you opened on minimum values and neither of partner's responses has helped you at all. Partner is thus alerted to go easy the rest of the way, since your bids of one, two and three hearts are clearly intended to put a damper on the proceedings.