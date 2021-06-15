There are more safety plays in bridge than anyone could possibly enumerate, and one might even say that they are of infinite variety. Recognizing them is often a serious challenge, and many a declarer has fallen flat on his face at the crucial moment.

Consider this deal where East doubled three notrump on the bidding shown, by convention asking West to lead the first suit bid by dummy.

West duly led a spade, East winning dummy's jack with the king and continuing with the ace and another spade. Declarer's only reasonable chance, after winning the third spade with dummy's queen, was to rely on a diamond finesse. But when, in the fullness of time, he attempted it, East won with the king and cashed two more spades to put the contract down one.

Declarer missed his chance to assure the contract when he played the jack of spades from dummy at trick one. He should have realized that, by playing low from dummy on the opening lead, no lie of the cards could defeat him, since there would then have been no way for East to collect more than three spade tricks.

After this play, the defense would score at most three spades and a diamond, while at the same time South would be certain to take two hearts, four clubs and three diamonds -- even if the diamond finesse, when attempted, lost.

Of course, it may go against the grain to play low from dummy on the spade lead, but the reason is certainly simple enough. If declarer plays low from dummy, he guarantees the contract against any distribution, while if he plays the jack, he jeopardizes the contract and, in the actual case, goes down.

