There are some deals where players tend to suffer from a blind spot, as witness this typical case from a duplicate game.

The deal was played at 26 tables, but our story concerns itself only with the 11 tables where the contract was six diamonds played by South. West invariably led the jack of hearts against the slam, after which nine declarers went down one, while at two tables South made the contract.

The play went quickly at the tables where the slam failed. In each case, declarer covered the heart lead with the queen and took East's king with the ace. The queen of diamonds was then finessed, losing to the king, and East returned a heart to set the contract.

At the tables where the slam was made, South also led the trump queen at trick two but went up with the ace after West followed low. Declarer then led the spade queen from dummy and finessed. When the queen held, declarer continued with the jack. East covered with the king, taken by the ace and South cashed the ten of spades discarding a heart from dummy. He then conceded a trump to the king and so finished with 12 tricks.