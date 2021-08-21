Assume you are declarer in seven hearts and West leads a trump. Obviously, you have no problem if the missing spades are divided 3-2 (a 68 percent probability), so all your thoughts should be focused on how to make the grand slam if the spades are divided 4-1 (or 5-0).

One key factor that should strike you immediately is that you have all the tricks but one. This means that you may be able to make the contract by means of a squeeze if the spades are divided unfavorably. About all you need for the squeeze to work is for the defender who holds the spade length to also hold at least four clubs.

So, after playing three rounds of trump, you cash the A-K of clubs and ruff a club. The purpose of these plays is to isolate the remaining club (or clubs) in one opponent's hand. You next cash the ace of diamonds and another trump, producing this position:

Insert Graphic

When you now play the six of hearts and throw a spade from dummy, East finds himself sorely pressed for a discard. Whatever he chooses to part with, the rest of the tricks and the grand slam are yours.

