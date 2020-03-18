"Automatic" plays work well in most deals, but they are sure to lose points in others.

Take this case where the defense was less than adequate. West led a diamond to dummy's king. Declarer returned a trump and, after East followed low, went up with the king. South then cashed the ace of diamonds, discarding one of dummy's hearts, and ruffed a diamond in dummy.

He next played a heart, won by West with the queen, but there was nothing West could do to defeat the contract. So, declarer made four spades, losing a spade, a heart and a club.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

It is true that in most deals East should play low from the A-4 when the trump is led from dummy at trick two, following the general principle of second hand low.

But in this case, East should go up with the ace at trick two. He should realize that South has the ace of diamonds (West would not lead away from the ace at trick one), and that declarer will probably win the spade and immediately discard one of dummy's hearts on the ace of diamonds. (South might even have the A-Q of diamonds and discard both hearts from dummy.)

Had East taken the trump ace at once and returned a heart, declarer would have lost a spade, two hearts and a club for down one.

East probably hoped his partner had the Q-x of spades and that declarer would misguess by finessing the jack, but the specter of the diamond ace in South's hand, and perhaps the queen also, should have been East's primary concern.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0