"For the want of a nail, the kingdom was lost" might well apply to many bridge hands where a seemingly insignificant card makes all the difference between success and failure for declarer.

If declarer doesn't have the critical card, then he can't be held accountable for the outcome. But if he has it when play begins and misuses it, he has no one to blame but himself for an unsatisfactory result.

Take this deal where South wound up in six spades after a highly competitive auction. Pleased with his prospects, he ruffed the opening heart lead with the six, drew trump and then played the A-Q-K of clubs, setting the stage for an endplay.

If the clubs had broken 3-3, or if West had started with only two clubs, the plan would have succeeded. South would then have led a diamond to the jack, forcing a diamond return from West into the A-10 or a ruff-and-discard, either of which would have yielded the slam.

As it was, though, when declarer led a diamond to the jack, West won and exited with his remaining club. South ruffed and had to lose another diamond for down one.