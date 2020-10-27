Everyone occasionally runs into the vexing problem of which way to take a two-way finesse for a missing queen. Consider South's problem in this deal, where all he has to do to make the slam is to guess the location of the queen of diamonds.

West leads the ten of hearts, won with dummy's king. Declarer begins by playing three rounds of trump and three more rounds of hearts.

This brings him to the moment of truth when he must decide which opponent is more likely to have the queen of diamonds. If South finesses in the right direction, he is sure of making six, and may even make seven. But if he finesses in the wrong direction, he is sure to go down, losing a diamond and a club.

There are no absolute guarantees, but on the basis of what has transpired thus far, South should play West for the queen of diamonds. In the course of winning the first seven tricks, South has learned that West started with two spades and two hearts, while East has shown up with three spades and four hearts.

This leaves West with nine unknown cards that might include the queen of diamonds, and East with only six cards that might include the queen.

It follows that West is more likely to have been dealt the queen than East, so declarer should take the diamond finesse through West.

Accordingly, South cashes the ace of diamonds at trick eight, unblocking the ten from dummy, then continues with the nine and lets it ride. When the nine wins, he repeats the finesse and winds up scoring all the tricks.

