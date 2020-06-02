Let's say you're in six clubs and West leads a heart to East's ace. East then returns the heart queen to your king. How would you continue?

Obviously, your only other possible loser is a diamond. It is equally clear that you can escape a diamond loser by finessing successfully against the queen. The only problem is which way to finesse, since you can do it in either direction.

There are two ways of approaching situations of this type. One is that East, having overcalled on the two-level, is more likely to have the queen; the other is that since East is longer in hearts, West probably has the greater diamond length and is thus more likely to hold the queen.

Both are rules of thumb only, and not too much reliance should be placed on either of them without seeking further enlightenment about how the East-West cards are divided.

So, at trick three you play a spade to the ace, ruff a spade high, lead a low trump to the eight and ruff another spade high. You then lead a trump to the jack and ruff dummy's last spade.

By now, you should feel extremely confident about your prospects, since the East-West hands are more or less an open book. The four rounds of spades you played have settled the issue beyond a doubt.