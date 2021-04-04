Trying to be a genius at the table is seldom a paying proposition because, in the long run, you will lose more points than you gain. But if you pick the right time and place for fancy doings, you will occasionally score a spectacular triumph.

Take this case where South arrived at four spades and West led the jack of clubs. It appeared to declarer that the outcome depended entirely on whether the trump finesse would succeed, because if it failed, the defense was almost certain to shift to hearts and take three tricks in that suit before he could discard two hearts on dummy's minor-suit winners.

But South also spotted a way that he might steal the contract even if West had the king of spades. Accordingly, he won the club lead with the king and continued with the ace, on which he discarded the seven of diamonds!

This unusual discard had its intended effect. When West next took dummy's nine of spades with the king, he shifted to the ten of diamonds, and the battle was over. Declarer won with the ace, cashed the ace of trump and queen of diamonds, then led a low trump to the eight and discarded two hearts on the K-J of diamonds to make the contract.