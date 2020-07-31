× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

1. Double. This is still a takeout double, just as the previous double was. It asks partner to bid one of the two unbid suits. At the same time, the second double implies that you have values beyond those originally expressed.

A two-club bid would be wrong on two counts. First, it would not represent quite as strong a hand as the one you have. Secondly, it might also result in playing the hand in the wrong suit. Partner should be offered the chance to choose which of the two unbid suits he prefers. The one he selects will almost surely be the better trump suit for the combined hands.

2. Pass. You've already told your story, and there's nothing more to add. Partner had a chance to respond, but turned it down. As you have no extra values, you should pass.

Besides, the opponents are playing in your best suit and might go down, so why disturb them?

3. Three clubs. Your jump-bid, combined with your double, indicates a very powerful hand. In effect, you're saying that your hand was much too good for a simple two-club overcall on the first round, and it is even too strong for just a two-club bid at this stage.

Three clubs invites partner to bid three notrump with a diamond stopper. If partner has as little as, say,