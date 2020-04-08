If a contract can be made only when the defenders' cards are divided in a certain way, declarer must play for that distribution to exist. He lays his plans accordingly and dismisses all other distributions from his mind. Here is a typical case:

West leads the king of clubs, won by dummy's ace. The situation is far from promising, since South could easily lose three hearts, a club and a diamond.

However, there is a good chance that West, who overcalled, has the king of diamonds, in which case one loser can be lopped off. Furthermore, dummy's fourth diamond offers the prospect of saving still another trick.

But this latter possibility is complicated somewhat by the built-in block in diamonds. Thus, suppose declarer draws three rounds of trump immediately and leads the diamond queen. Whether West plays the king on this trick or the next, South is unable to utilize dummy's fourth diamond, and he goes down one.

This complication should start South on a train of thought that will lead him to the winning solution. He should cash the Q-J of trump and then lead the queen of diamonds, leaving one trump at large. It does not matter whether or not West covers; in either case, South plays three diamonds in succession, ending in his hand.