Luck plays a part in the outcome of many deals, but skill might still overcome an unfavorable division of the opposing cards. Consider this deal from a team-of-four match.

At the first table, South got to seven spades and went down two. He won the club lead and attempted to cash the A-K of hearts. West ruffed the king and later scored another trump trick when declarer tried to ruff two hearts in dummy. The grand slam was actually a very reasonable contract, since all South needed was a 3-2 heart division.

At the second table, South stopped at six spades on the bidding shown. He did not feel certain that North had the queen of spades, and he also feared a potential heart loser.

This contract would likewise have failed had South not taken steps to protect himself against a 4-1 heart division. He won the club lead with dummy's ace, led a trump to the ace and cashed the ace of hearts.

But then, instead of playing the king of hearts, he played the deuce! East won the trick with the nine and returned a club, but by this time, South was on Easy Street. He ruffed the club, trumped a low heart with dummy's queen, drew the opposing trumps and claimed the rest of the tricks.

At six spades, South's safety play in hearts was clearly correct. He could afford to sacrifice the 30 points he would have lost had the hearts been divided 3-2 in order to assure making a slam worth 980 points.

