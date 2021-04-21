A bridge table is one of the few places where a swindle can be legally perpetrated. Not only that, but when the scheme succeeds, the perpetrator is often roundly congratulated by his opponents as well as his partner.

Take this case where South failed to make what appears to be an ironclad five-diamond contract. It's not easy to see how he failed to make 11 tricks, but down he went, and we suspect he would have had lots of company.

The play started with West leading the king of clubs. There would have been no story to tell if East had allowed the king to win, but instead he overtook the king with the ace and returned the two!

These first two plays by East naturally created the impression at the table that he had started with the A-2 doubleton. So West, after taking the trick with the queen, returned the ten of clubs at trick three.

Now put yourself in South's shoes. He felt sure East could ruff the third club, and he had no idea, of course, that the opposing trumps were divided 4-0. So he very understandably ruffed with dummy's king and was surprised to see East follow suit with the eight.

When declarer next led a diamond to the ace and West showed out, South knew he had been had. Now saddled with an unexpected trump loser, he had to go down one.

Although it might be argued that South should not have fallen victim to East's deception, full credit must be given to East for his well-thought-out ploy. Generally, it's unwise for a defender to fool his partner, but East realized that in this case no harm could come from West thinking he had a doubleton club. And when West dutifully led the third club, declarer fell right into the trap.

