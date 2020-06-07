The ideal goal in bridge is to establish a "heads I win, tails you lose" position.

Consider this deal played by Bruce Bell, New Zealand star. He got to four spades and ordinarily would have made the contract easily. However, since East happened to have all three missing spades and the guarded queen of clubs as well, it might seem that the contract was doomed. But Bell made his game anyway, and, what's more, there was nothing the defenders could do to stop him.

West led the king of diamonds, which Bell allowed to hold. If West had now shifted to a club, declarer, after discovering the 3-0 trump division, could have avoided a second diamond loser by establishing dummy's fourth club.

But West led another diamond at trick two, taken by the ace, and when Bell next cashed the ace of trump, he learned that East had a trump trick coming. It looked as though the contract would now depend on winning a club finesse, but Bell found a way to make 10 tricks without the finesse.

He began by playing the ace of hearts and ruffing a heart in dummy. He then exited with a diamond, won by West with the jack.