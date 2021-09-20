This deal occurred more than 70 years ago at a New York tournament. The form of scoring was total points, in which the primary goal is to make or defeat the contract, just as in rubber bridge.

West led the heart king against three notrump, and East, Morrie Elis, was immediately faced with a crucial decision. South's two-notrump bid promised a heart stopper, which could only be Q-10-x, so West's king had to be a singleton. Since Elis had only one side entry, there would be no way to establish and then run the heart suit.

So Elis decided to look elsewhere for a way to defeat the contract, and concluded that the best chance was to play West for the K-10 and length in diamonds. He therefore overtook the king of hearts with the ace, even though this established a second heart trick for the declarer, and shifted to the three of diamonds.

South put up the queen, and when West produced the king, it was allowed to hold the trick. West then continued with the diamond ten to dummy's ace, on which Elis carefully unblocked the jack.

After this stellar defense, declarer was helpless. He had only eight tricks -- five clubs, a diamond and two hearts with the aid of a finesse. If he tried to establish a ninth trick in spades, the defense would grab the ace and run the diamonds for down three. So he did the best he could by cashing his winners to finish down one.

Elis' apparent generosity at trick one was well-judged. He placed his partner with a holding that would allow defeat of the contract and proceeded accordingly. The outcome was well worth the extra heart trick he gave away in the process.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0