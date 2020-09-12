× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A hand played by Jeff Rubens the year he won the national men's pairs is a marvelous example of how to parlay a high degree of skill with a corresponding amount of good luck to bring in a grand slam.

Rubens took West's king-of-clubs lead with the ace and cashed the ace of trump. After West showed out, Rubens ruffed a club with dummy's ten and returned a trump, winning East's nine with the queen.

There was now only a slim chance for the contract, and Rubens played for it. He overtook the king of hearts with the ace, led dummy's last trump, finessing the eight, then cashed the king of trump and diamond ace, producing this position:

Insert graphic

Rubens now played his last trump, and West was in a pickle. Hoping his partner had the jack of clubs, West discarded the queen of clubs as declarer discarded dummy's diamond.

Rubens then cashed the jack of clubs, West this time parting with the king of diamonds, hoping his partner had the ten. But Rubens now played that card, on which West discarded a heart. When declarer next led a heart and finessed dummy's ten, West's agony was finally over.

