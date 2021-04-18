Assume you've arrived at three notrump on the bidding shown, and West leads the jack of spades. East contributes the nine on the first trick, and you take the king. How would you continue?

At first glance, it seems you are faced with an impossible assignment. You have only eight tricks in view, and the queen of clubs is your sole hope for a ninth. However, there doesn't appear to be any way to score a trick with the queen without conceding a trick to the king first, and if you do, East will run enough spades to set the contract.

But when the deal occurred, South made three notrump, and, what's more, there was nothing the opponents could do about it.

Declarer began by cashing four diamonds, East discarding a club and a heart. Next came the A-K of hearts. East followed to the first heart, but had to discard a spade on the second one in order to protect his king of clubs.

By this time, South had taken seven tricks and the defense none. It was clear from East's discard of a spade that he had relinquished a spade winner in order to guard the club king. East's remaining six cards therefore had to be the A-Q-x-x of spades and doubleton king of clubs.