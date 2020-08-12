× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

There is no doubt that some hands are much harder to play than others. For example, suppose you're in four hearts in this deal and West leads a club to East's king, whereupon East shifts to the six of spades, taken by you with the ace.

If you tend to be a complacent declarer, you might easily lose four tricks. If you lead a trump at trick three, which seems the natural thing to do, West takes the ace and returns a low spade, which East ruffs. Whatever East returns, West still has a spade trick coming, and you finish down one.

If you are a more cautious soul, though, you make the contract. Since there is a strong possibility that East's spade return at trick two is a singleton, you should try to cover that contingency.

Upon winning the spade, you should first cash the A-K of diamonds, ruff a diamond, ruff your remaining club and ruff dummy's last diamond. Then -- and only then -- do you lead a trump.

West will probably go up with the ace and give his partner a spade ruff for his side's third trick, but the big difference is that East now has only clubs left and must lead one! This allows you to ruff in one hand while you discard a spade from the other, thereby eliminating your remaining spade loser.