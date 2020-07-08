× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

To know what an opponent has and what he is thinking, and to then put this knowledge to good use, is the mark of a very good player. Sometimes you have to put yourself in the opponent's shoes to get the best result.

Let's say you're sitting East in today's hand, defending against four hearts. West leads a diamond, and you take two diamond tricks. What would you do now?

When the deal occurred, East returned the six of spades! As a result of this play, he defeated the contract.

Of course, South could have made 11 tricks once the spade was led, and anyone reading this column would surely do so with the East-West hands in plain view. But to understand why declarer went down, you have to imagine you're South and see only the North-South hands.

From South's viewpoint, the spade play at trick three has all the earmarks of a singleton. Why else would East return a spade into dummy's A-Q-J when he has a natural club return?

So when you win the spade in dummy and lead the queen of hearts, on which East follows low, it seems risky to finesse, because if West has the king, he'll take it and give his partner a spade ruff to defeat you.