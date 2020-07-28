× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Declarer should always try to give himself as many chances as possible to make his contract. To achieve this objective, he may sometimes have to suppress the initial impulse to make a natural-looking play that might in fact reduce his chances.

Consider this case where South is in four hearts and West leads a club. Dummy's jack is taken by the queen, and East shifts to a diamond, West's ten forcing dummy's king. What should declarer do next?

There is only one correct play, and that is to lead a low spade to the ace and return a spade toward the queen. However, many players would impulsively try the heart finesse at this point and end up down one. West would take the king and return a second diamond, after which South could not avoid the loss of a trick in each suit.

Actually, there isn't anything wrong with planning to take a heart finesse eventually, but at trick three, that idea should be put on the back burner while declarer takes care of more pressing business.