Declarer should always try to give himself as many chances as possible to make his contract. To achieve this objective, he may sometimes have to suppress the initial impulse to make a natural-looking play that might in fact reduce his chances.
Consider this case where South is in four hearts and West leads a club. Dummy's jack is taken by the queen, and East shifts to a diamond, West's ten forcing dummy's king. What should declarer do next?
There is only one correct play, and that is to lead a low spade to the ace and return a spade toward the queen. However, many players would impulsively try the heart finesse at this point and end up down one. West would take the king and return a second diamond, after which South could not avoid the loss of a trick in each suit.
Actually, there isn't anything wrong with planning to take a heart finesse eventually, but at trick three, that idea should be put on the back burner while declarer takes care of more pressing business.
The advantage of playing the ace and another spade before trying the heart finesse is that it provides an additional measure of protection against the possibility of losing the heart finesse. If West happens to have the king of spades, as in the actual deal, dummy's queen becomes established as a trick on which South can deposit his diamond loser. The location of the heart king then becomes inconsequential.
By attacking spades first, declarer gives himself two chances to make the contract. He succeeds if West has the spade king or if East has the heart king. But if he tackles hearts first, he makes the hand only if East has the heart king.
Two chances are certainly better than one.
