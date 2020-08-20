× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Whether a hand justifies an opening bid is most often measured in terms of point count. But another very important ingredient to consider is the trick-taking value of the hand.

Thus, South's opening bid here — with only 11 high-card points — is acceptable for two reasons. He has six probable winners if hearts are trump, which is more than most hands with a higher point count.

Also, he has an easy way to identify the weakness of his opening bid as the bidding develops. If North continues to make forcing bids, South can rebid his hearts at the minimum level every time it's his turn.

In the present case, South's pass of three spades suggests that his opening bid may have been on the weak side. The obligation to rebid a six-card suit is deliberately bypassed because of the more pressing need to show minimum values.

East won the spade lead with the jack and continued with the A-K. Declarer, fully aware that West had almost surely started with a doubleton spade, ruffed with the king and was overruffed by West with the ace. South then won the club return with the ace, drew trump and claimed.