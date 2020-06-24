× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

You can't play bridge by rote. Take this deal where West leads a spade against three notrump. Let's say declarer wins with dummy's king and immediately attacks clubs in order to develop his longest suit.

This doesn't work out very well, though. East takes the ace and returns a spade, and South eventually goes down one with normal play, the defense scoring five tricks before declarer can score nine.

Now let's go back to trick two and have South play the hand differently. Instead of leading a club, he leads a diamond to the jack. It might seem odd that declarer's first move is to take a diamond finesse that, even if it wins, gains him only one trick, whereas attacking clubs initially produces four tricks.

Nevertheless, a diamond to the jack at trick two is the right play because it guarantees the contract, while leading a club at trick two jeopardizes the contract.

This is because, if the finesse wins, South can next establish clubs to assure nine tricks, while if the finesse loses, West cannot safely return a spade, giving declarer time to collect at least 10 tricks.

Ordinarily, declarer tries to establish the suit that offers the best source of tricks, but this rule should not be followed blindly. In the present case, declarer should depart from the rule because a diamond to the jack at trick two cannot fail to make the contract, whether the finesse wins or loses.

