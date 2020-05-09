There are times when declarer must exercise great care to keep a particular opponent out of the lead. An example of the delicate handling that might be required is provided by today's deal.

Declarer ducked the first two spade leads and won the third as East discarded a low club. With only six sure tricks in view, South had to find three more and decided that the diamond suit offered the best chance. However, the diamonds had to be developed without allowing West to gain the lead and cash two good spades.

Superficially, it may seem that this plan will succeed if declarer finds a 3-3 division of the missing diamonds with East holding the king. But even if the diamonds are divided this way, more than ordinary care may be required for South to get home safely.

Suppose South crosses to dummy with a club at trick four and leads a diamond to the queen. Having gotten over this hurdle, he then cashes the ace. All would be well if East routinely followed low, but if East alertly deposits the king of diamonds under the ace, declarer will not be able to establish the suit without losing the lead to West's jack.

To circumvent this possibility, after the diamond finesse wins, South should re-enter dummy with a club and lead another diamond. If East follows low, the ace is played, and East is then given the king.