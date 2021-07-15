Assume you're in three notrump and West leads a spade. You have six high-card tricks and can establish a seventh trick in diamonds. The problem is how to get the two additional tricks you need for game.
Obviously, dummy's diamonds are a better prospect for additional tricks than your hearts, so let's say you lead a diamond to the queen at trick two.
If East is a good friend of yours or owes you a favor, he wins the queen with the ace, after which you have no trouble making nine tricks by establishing dummy's diamonds.
But if East is trying his hardest to beat you, he plays the ten of diamonds on dummy's queen, after which it becomes impossible for you to make three notrump. The best you can do now is go down one, since you lack sufficient entries to dummy to utilize the diamonds.
However, there is a way for you to get home safely regardless of where the diamond ace is located or how the opponents defend, provided the suit is divided 3-2.
The proper approach is to lead a low diamond to dummy's nine at trick two! This loses to the ten, of course, but, more importantly, it leaves you with a second diamond to lead to the king or queen next time. Whether East takes this diamond or the next one, he cannot stop you from eventually returning to dummy with the ace of clubs to collect the rest of the diamonds.
It is true that this approach will cost you a trick if it turns out that West was dealt the doubleton or tripleton ace of diamonds. However, this trick is relatively unimportant because it affects only whether you will make three or four notrump, while if East has the ace of diamonds, it affects the much more vital question of making the contract or going down. Making the contract is always the primary consideration.