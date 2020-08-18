× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A declarer sometimes finds it impossible to score all the tricks he appears to have because he lacks the entries either to his own hand or to dummy to cash them. This type of communication problem can plague the defenders also when one of them has tricks to cash, but no entry to his hand to take them.

Whenever possible, therefore, each side should do whatever it can to interfere with the other side's lines of communication. One of the most common means of achieving this goal is the hold-up play, which is demonstrated in today's hand.

West leads a heart, on which East plays the king, and the outcome depends on South's play to this trick. If declarer ducks, as he should, East returns a heart. South wins, enters dummy with a club and leads a diamond. East takes the ace and, having no more hearts, returns either a spade or a club. Declarer wins, drives out the king of diamonds, and makes four notrump.

If South wins the opening heart lead, he goes down. Whenever he tackles diamonds, East takes the ace and returns a heart, establishing West's hearts regardless of whether declarer takes the queen on this trick or the next one. South then goes down either one or two tricks, depending on how the play goes.