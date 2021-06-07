This deal occurred at the 1984 World Team Olympiad in the semifinal match between France and Denmark. The French won the 64-board confrontation by the relatively narrow margin of 15 International Match Points, and most of that came from this hand.

When Michel Perron and Paul Chemla of France were North-South, the bidding went as shown. West's four-notrump bid was explained by East as showing both minor suits, and after North raised four spades to five, the Danish East doubled.

Chemla ruffed the club opening and led the queen of hearts to West's ace. West returned a trump to his partner's ace, and East continued with a trump to prevent South from ruffing a heart loser in dummy. However, even these efforts proved fruitless.

Declarer won the spade return in his hand, ran all his trumps, cashed the king of hearts and king of diamonds, then led a diamond and finessed the jack. As a result, he made the contract for a score of 850 points.

At the other table, with a Danish pair North-South, the bidding went:

East South West North

