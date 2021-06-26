Assume you're declarer at four hearts and West leads the ace of spades, East signaling for a spade continuation with the nine. Despite the signal, West shifts to the jack of clubs at trick two. You win with dummy's queen and there you are, faced with the danger of a club ruff because West's club is surely a singleton.

It would be easy to panic at this stage by playing the ace and another trump in an effort to avoid the ruff. If you did, though, West would win the second trump lead and put his partner on lead with a spade, and East would return a club to sink the contract.

You could, of course, blithely shrug this off as just bad luck. However, the fact remains that West is likely to have the king of hearts for his raise to three spades opposite East's pre-emptive jump-overcall. Furthermore, West is also a favorite to have at least three trumps to the king rather than just the doubleton king.

So, with defeat staring you in the face after the ominous club shift, you should start looking for another approach that might give you a chance to survive.

As it happens, there is an excellent counter to West's club shift. After winning the club at trick two, you cash the A-K of diamonds and then lead a spade from dummy.

East wins the spade and returns a club, which West ruffs. But you don't mind this at all because West can then do you no harm, whatever he returns. If he leads a spade or a diamond, you ruff in your hand and return the trump queen, planning to finesse. Keeping a cool head can work wonders.

